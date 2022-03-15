Say Goodbye To The Bad Guy

I’ve been trying to find the words all day to talk about what Scott Hall meant to my wrestling fandom. Most people remember him first as Razor Ramon on the big stage of the World Wrestling Federation, but I remember eighteen months before that, when the not-yet-wrestling Diamond Dallas Page introduced us to the slick, ripped, unstoppable looking Diamond Studd. That was the genesis of the look, the sound, the attitude of “the Bad Guy.” Within a year, he entered the WWF and immediately went after Randy Savage, ultimately costing him his WWF championship when he interfered on Ric Flair’s behalf. This was foreshadowing of a sort. Scott Hall would be the guy who helped someone else win their world championship, while never being the one to hoist the belt himself. It was also a time where wrestling was starting to get stale for me, and many others. I stopped watching weekly by fall 1993, and the last thing I watched at all was a VHS rental of WrestleMania X.

In that time, the Kliq was formed, and Hall was part of an 18-month feud with Shawn Michaels over the Intercontinental title.

During the 1996 Summer Olympics, I was up late Friday or Saturday night watching some of the taped competitions, and afterwards I flipped channels and came across WCW Worldwide. It was the first wrestling I’d watched in almost 3 years and they replayed the ending of Bash at the Beach. I was stunned to see Razor, Diesel with Hulk Hogan as heels in WCW. That post-match interview with trash flying, Gene Okerlund’s indignation at the Hulkster, and Hall mugging for the cameras was a seismic pro wrestling moment. Suddenly, I wanted to keep up again with wrestling, and even though I lacked cable at this time, I used the Internet’s early wrestling sites and watching Worldwide to keep up. By winter, I noticed my football teammates were talking about Nitro where none of us talked about wrestling before, all because of three letters: nWo. All of the wonderful (and yes, not so wonderful) memories wrestling has given me over the past 25 years all flowed from Scott Hall coming down the stairs through the crowd and threatening to take over WCW.

Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash got the glory of being world champions, but Hall was the one doing the killer promos and popping the crowd the hardest–the glue of the group. A mere “Hey yo” did more to pop the fans than a fiery babyface promo by Lex Luger or the Steiners. Hall’s “surveys” had the arena roaring. He did such masterful work involving the fans, and in the ring he put over others unselfishly. Sean Waltman/1-2-3 Kid/Syxx/X-Pac had his career take off after Hall lost to him by roll-up on RAW in 1993. The aforementioned Diamond Dallas Page was made by Hall and Nash in 1997, who pushed for DDP to get a bigger spotlight, and then ate a Diamond Cutter brilliantly to put him over. This moment was the first time someone pulled one over on the nWo, and the fans loved it.

It was in this same year that Hall gave Sting the fully fleshed-out idea to become WCW’s version of Brandon Lee’s Crow character. As Sting said more than once, he wasn’t part of the WCW Kliq and he didn’t know Hall closely. Despite that, Hall gave Sting a character that has defined him for 25 years now, who revolutionized wrestling with his aerial descents to the ring, his silent brooding, and that baseball bat. Without question, Scott Hall was the beating heart of the nWo, and when the substance abuse got bad for him, it aligned with the decline of WCW and the New World Order. I rooted for Scott so hard and hated how every return was cut short by his personal struggles. When DDP stepped in a decade ago and helped Scott conquer his alcoholism, I was thrilled he’d have a chance to enjoy life and have the time with his son that he didn’t before.

The past 24 hours have been heartbreaking. I wish I had the opportunity to meet Scott personally, the way I did Kevin Nash 20 years ago during an hour+ long interview where I learned so much about the two of them. I wish I’d been given more publishing space at that time, as I would’ve printed every second of that interview. The closeness the two had and the protectiveness of Nash towards Hall was palpable. It was a bond forged through their years together and it’s why there will never be another Outsiders.

When you’ve read the stories told all around the Internet over the past day of his generosity and kindness to others, when you hear all the reminisces about meeting him as a fan, another thing becomes clear: we’ll never have another Scott Hall.

Rest in power, chico.