Sean Waltman Reveals His In-Ring Return Plans, Talks Wrestling Matt Cardona, WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview to promote his ring return at GCW Welcome To Heartbreak this weekend, where he will team with Joey Janela to face Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. Below are a few highlights:

* Regarding his in-ring future, he’s primarily planning to work tag team matches but he will see how things go, and will see how he feels after Friday’s GCW event. Waltman said he will wrestle as long as he feels good and wants to put on special matches. He’s particularly happy about making his comeback against Cardona in GCW, and says he didn’t want to end his career on the kinds of matches he had

* Waltman also talked about his career and said he actually signed with WWE about 6 weeks before his 1998 return. He said both his WWE and WCW deals were negotiated by his agents, and he didn’t have conversations personally

* He was asked about some memorable matches and moments from his career, and said the legendary Action Zone tag match with WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash was a special one. He said a big part of that was his partner Hall taking all the heat instead of him

* Regarding the infamous bump Chris Hamrick took, Waltman said he just kind of laughed about it and said as long as he was sure it was safe, he was OK with it