Second War Chamber Match And Raven Announced For MLW Tapings On March 29

MLW (Major League Wrestling) recently announced that their upcoming television tapings on Friday, March 29th will feature not only one War Chamber Match, but two War Chamber matches and the return of pro wrestling legend Raven.

Raven returns! Second War Chamber cage match set

For the first-time ever MLW will feature two 2-ring War Chamber matches in Tampa/St Petersburg on 3/29.

MLW have announced a second War Chamber match: The Calling (Sami Callihan, Rickey Shane Page, Cannonball & Talon) vs AKIRA, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd & Jake Crist at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW WAR CHAMBER from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, March 29.

After more than 20 years, MLW returns to Tampa/St Petersburg with not just one War Chamber match but TWO electrifying 2-ring War Chamber matches!

The battleground has been chosen, and the Civil War of Carcosa will reach its climax within the confines of the War Chamber. For months, AKIRA has been embroiled in a fierce conflict against The Calling, and now, the violent delights of the War Chamber will witness the bloody conclusion of this epic saga.

The Calling, a dark and sinister force led by Rickey Shane Page and Sami Callihan, has wreaked havoc throughout MLW. With mysterious “calling cards” left on the bodies of victims, they emerged as a depraved entity, joined by a brood of gas-masked cretins and the enigmatic Raven and his flock from Carcosa. However, internal strife within The Calling has led to bickering and bloodshed, culminating in a savage altercation where AKIRA’s head was shaved at FIGHTLAND.

At SuperFight 4, Raven made a shocking return, aligning himself with AKIRA and turning the tide against The Calling. As tensions escalated, Raven issued a challenge: a War Chamber match to settle the score once and for all.

This War Chamber match will mark Raven’s first in MLW since last year’s Battle RIOT V, adding an extra layer of anticipation to an already explosive event. Will AKIRA emerge as Carcosa’s chosen son, or will The Calling succeed in vanquishing their prophet Raven and his new flock of death fighters?

This War Chamber match will be filmed for a special broadcast airing later on beIN SPORTS, ensuring fans watching on cable nationwide can witness the chaos and excitement of War Chamber. The Team MLW vs. World Titan Federation War Chamber match will stream live March 29 worldwide on Triller TV+.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a 2-ring carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

— A coin toss determines which team enters first.

— 1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

— The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

— Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

— Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

War Chamber TrillerTV+ card

War Chamber Match!

Team MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Matthew Justice, 1 Called Manders and Okumura) vs. World Titan Federation Superstars® (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday and Josh Bishop) with Saint Laurent

Unagi Sayaka debuts

beIN SPORTS card

TBA

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWgo.com.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

