Semi-Finals Confirmed For The NJPW New Japan Cup 2023

The semi-finals of NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2023 are now set.

SANADA advanced after defeating stablemate Tetsuya Naito on Friday in Tokyo. Following the match, Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI) arrived at the ring, and SANADA joined them after leaving Los Ingobernables de Japon. TAKA then announced that they will be known as Just Five Guys.

On Friday’s show, Mark Davis defeated EVIL to advance to the semi-finals. Will Ospreay was at ringside with his arm in a sling for the match. As previously stated, Ospreay was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury, and he named Davis as his replacement. Click here for full results.

The Davis vs. SANADA match has been rescheduled for Sunday in Gunma.

David Finlay advanced to the semi-finals of the Shizuoka event by defeating Shota Umino with Trash Panda on Saturday. The main event of today’s show was the final quarterfinals match, which saw NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga advance after defeating IWGP Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto. Click here for full results.

The quarterfinals on Sunday will now feature Tonga vs. Finlay, as well as Davis vs. SANADA. The winners of those two matches will meet in the finals in Niigata on Tuesday, March 21.

The New Japan Cup brackets have been updated: