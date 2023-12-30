Seth Rollins Continued His Feud With CM Punk At Friday’s WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins continues to bring up CM Punk and push their storyline, which began the night Punk returned to the company following the Men’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series.

The storyline had Rollins flipping Punk off and cursing him out. They later clashed on the night Punk revealed he would be joining the RAW brand. They exchanged words before Punk declared his intention to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre on Monday’s episode of RAW. Punk is currently not advertised for the show.

At Friday’s house show, Rollins worked a triple threat match and had some words for Punk afterward.

He said, “What do y’all think, he’s going to pop through that curtain tonight? He ain’t going to come tonight because, you know what, he doesn’t give a damn about y’all. Hey, I’ve been honest,” Rollins said. “I’ve said this about CM Punk from day one. CM Punk only gives a damn about CM Punk. But hey, you know what? You’ve all paid your hard-earned money to come here and chant for the dude who isn’t going to show up.”

Rollins advised CM Punk fans to get their chants out of their system, which they did.