Seth Rollins Hopes He Gets To Main Event WrestleMania Night Two At Some Point

WWE superstar Seth Rollins spoke with Daniel Cormier for ESPN about various topics, including his desire to main event night two of WrestleMania, an achievement he has yet to obtain.

Rollins said, “For me as an individual, you mentioned all the accolades, you mentioned the main events, I wouldn’t mind getting that night two main event. I think that one’s escaped me a little bit.”

On his main focus in WWE:

“I look at where the business is at. I look at the future of the business. How can I contribute there to these young guys and girls, what can I give to them … I look at the overall health, are we bringing in the money? Because that’s what it is, it’s a business. It’s about money. Are we bringing in new fans? Are we expanding our reach? … I feel like I’m giving out the best that Seth Rollins has and the individual stuff it’s going to come man. We’ll get that night two one of these years.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.