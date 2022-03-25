Several WWE Stars React To Triple H Announcing His Retirement

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H confirmed that he will never wrestle again due to his recent health problems. Here are some of the reactions from WWE stars:

The Miz: “Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH”

Damian Priest: “For everything you’ve given us. For every improvement you’ve made to our business. For your kindness, guidance and leadership. #ThankYouHHH #PapaH”

Alexa Bliss: “The man who came up with the concept of “Alexa’s playground” so talented in and out of the ring 💪🏻Thank you for everything @TripleH what an incredible in-ring career 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #ThankYouTripleH”

Rhea Ripley: “From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business. Thank you for everything @TripleH 🖤💚”

Mustafa Ali: “He did a lot of things. One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @TripleH”

