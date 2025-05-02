Shoko Nakajima Announced For MLW Azteca Lucha

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that this month’s Azteca Lucha pay-per-view (PPV) will feature an appearance by MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion “Big Kaiju” Shoko Nakajima.

MLW Azteca Lucha is scheduled for Saturday, May 10th, at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

You can check out the full announcement below:

The new MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion “BIG KAIJU” Shoko Nakajima is headed to Chicago to make her first appearance as champion in front of the sold-out Azteca Lucha crowd.

With a larger-than-life presence and an explosive fighting style, Nakajima has taken MLW by storm — and now the “Big Kaiju” is stomping into Cicero Stadium to celebrate her reign and send a message to the women’s division: The monster runs the yard now.

