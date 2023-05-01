Some Top WWE Stars Were Not Informed In Advance About Switching Brands In WWE Draft

The first night of this year’s WWE Draft was held last week on SmackDown, and night two will be held tonight on RAW.

This year’s Draft saw the inclusion of NXT talent, as several wrestlers who had previously been used in the developmental system are now on the main roster. This includes Indi Hartwell, the NXT Women’s Champion, and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

In previous years, WWE would inform the top guys in advance that they were switching brands, with the majority of the talent learning the news concurrently with the viewers.

PWInsider reports “that some talents, including some big names, who had no idea they would be moved until it was announced this past Friday.”

According to the report, only one NXT star was aware that they would be called up, while the others were in the dark.

After this Saturday’s Backlash, the roster adjustments will take effect.

