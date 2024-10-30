“Something Special” Promised For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW’s Fright Night edition of Dynamite airs tonight from Cleveland, Ohio, and it appears that fans will be in for a treat.

Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defending against Private Party with the stipulation that (Private Party must split up if they lose), Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews, and Kris Statlander vs. Kamille are among the confirmed matches. Orange Cassidy and Hangman Page are also scheduled to make appearances.

While speaking with CantonRep.com, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley stated that AEW will put on a big show on Wednesday night and provide fans with something memorable.

“I always have extra energy when I am back in Ohio,” Moxley said. “It’s like Superman flying close to the sun. It recharges me. This is the ooze I crawled out of and evolved from and I have something extra special for the people in attendance Wednesday. This isn’t me at 18 years old getting in my beater truck and driving down to the flea market for a match. I’m bringing the big show back to Ohio and I feel a weight on my shoulders to give them something memorable.”

“I have a message for my fellow residents of Ohio,” Moxley continued. “You are the people I serve and I have a promise. I have something special for you. I speak in absolute truths. I’m not a used car salesman. There is no buy one free get one free special. You are taking off work. You might be getting a babysitter. You’re paying for tickets and parking. Those are significant investments to me and I feel that weight on my shoulders. … I demand you feel something when you leave this event. It might be shock. It might be horror. You might be uncomfortable. I will create a memorable experience for you, though.”