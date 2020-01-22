Sonny Kiss Talks About Working With Dustin Rhodes, Goals In AEW, More

All Elite Wrestling star Sonny Kiss recently spoke with Andrew Thompson of PostWrestling. Here are the highlights:

Sonny talks about being nervous before an appearance on AEW Dynamite and/or AEW Dark: “There are always gonna be nerves whether it’s AEW Dark or whether it’s just Dynamite. It’s gonna be nerves regardless. I’m gonna be ready regardless because this is what I’ve always wanted so, I’m ready.”

AEW allowing talents to be themselves on-screen: “Absolutely. I feel like every person that you see is authentic. They’re not altered by anybody or anything. It’s just kind of like, this is their character, this is who they are in and out of the ring and I think that’s awesome.”

Sonny on Dustin Rhodes and Billy Gunn being mentors to him: “Him [Dustin Rhodes] and Billy [Gunn] are definitely like my mentors. They’ve been very instrumental in my career since I met them, especially Billy since maybe four years ago [when] I met him. Yeah, it’s a legit relationship. They’re definitely helping me a lot. Dustin and I on-screen, I’m not sure exactly where it’s gonna go. I’m looking forward to something really, really awesome happening.”

Sonny shares his goals in AEW: “The sky’s the limit. I just wanna continue to break barriers and to continue to be a role model. That’s it.”