“The Original BRO” is back.

Riddle resurfaced before the WWE Universe on the Raw After WrestleMania show this past week, helping to fight off The Bloodline while they were attacking Sami Zayn.

Following his return appearance, WWE released a special video feature that gives fans a look at the final moments leading up to and coming out of the surprise return of Riddle.

The official description for the video reads as follows:

Behind the scenes of Matt Riddle’s return to Raw: WWE Raw Vlog

Follow The Original Bro as he prepares to make his shocking, unannounced return from injury on Monday Night Raw.