Special Meet & Greet Announced For MLW Lucha Apocalypto Pre-Show

MLW (Major League Wrestling) announced that there will be a special pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran in his office at their Lucha Apocalypto event on Saturday, November 9th at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Watch Lucha Apocalypto presented for free and live on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/@MLW!

Calling all lucha aficionados! Get ready for an unforgettable experience as MLW presents a special pre-show meet and greet with none other than Cesar Duran, the enigmatic promoter known as El Jefe, at Cicero Stadium on November 9th.

Pre-order your meet & greet pass at www.MLWVIP.com. Note: you will need to be a ticket holder (separate ticket and fee) to the Lucha Apocalypto event in order to enter Cicero Stadium.

Here are the key highlights of this exclusive opportunity:

Meet Cesar Duran: Step into the iconic office and meet the mastermind behind Lucha Apocalypto.

Get an Autograph and Photo with Cesar Duran: Capture the moment with a personalized autograph and photo opportunity with El Jefe himself.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey into the shadowy lucha underworld where Cesar Duran books matches, schemes, and meets with the biggest luchadores in the sport. Take a photo with El Jefe at his desk while Azteca Henchmen stand guard over the Azteca empire.

Limited Availability: This is a strict 6:00-6:30 pm meet and greet opportunity.

Pre-order your tickets now at MLWVIP.com to secure your spot.

Don’t miss out on this chance to mingle with Cesar Duran before the super lucha event in Chicago!

Immerse yourself in the world of lucha with this limited pre-show meet and greet. It’s an opportunity that true fans won’t want to miss!

Tickets for this exclusive event are available for just $50.

Remember, if you miss this window for the meet and greet, there are no refunds or exchanges. After all, Cesar Duran is an important man and is promoting a super lucha in Chicago!

Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with the mastermind of lucha. Get your tickets now and be a part of this unforgettable experience!