After Mercedes Martinez lost to Rhea Ripley on this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Martinez’s manager Robert Stone announced that she was no longer part of his Brand. There is speculation that Martinez has been one of the masked members of Retribution in recent weeks and the angle with Stone was designed to write her off NXT television.

Like most people, I see Yim and Martinez. Definitely Dijakovic as one the men as well #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/SdRCgC9LxK — Mr. PPV (@2SweetKyle) September 1, 2020