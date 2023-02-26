Spoiler: New Champions Crowned At Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings (Video)

On Saturday night, Impact Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada to tape the next batch of television episodes for their AXS show.

At the tapings, the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin defeated Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley to win the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

This follows their victory at No Surrender, where they earned the title shot.

Bey and Austin advanced to the finals of NJPW’s Best of Super Juniors Tag Team Tournament a few months ago.

