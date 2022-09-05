Spoiler: Update on Major Return Angle on Tonight’s WWE RAW

The following is a possible spoiler for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW involving a major possible return angle.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Braun Strowman is slated to appear on the post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW that will take place tonight in Kansas City. After being absent from the company for more than a year, it is expected that Strowman will make a major return.

According to Fightful Select, the current plans for tonight’s RAW call for an angle that features a car being flipped over.

Although it has not been confirmed that the car angle will be used in Strowman’s return to WWE, this is consistent with many of the angles that Strowman featured in during his first run with the company.

It was also mentioned that the Dexter Lumis storyline will continue on the RAW episode that airs tonight. After reuniting with Indi Hartwell at the end of last month’s episode of WWE NXT, Lumis voluntarily surrendered to authorities for his actions on RAW. This marked a significant turning point in the storyline.

The program continued last Monday as Lumis taunting The Miz led to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Miz in a non-title bout. Later on tonight, Miz is scheduled to face Lashley in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Championship.

