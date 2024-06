Spoilers: AAA Orígenes Taping Results From 6/22/24

AAA held tapings this past Saturday night for their Orígenes tour.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Más Lucha:

– Pathfinder, Andrómeda, Chik Tormenta and Bengala defeated Noisy, Nobusan, Adelicius and Jessy Queen.

– Los Vipers defeated Brazo de Oro Jr, Aerostar and Karis La Momia Jr.

– Octagon Jr. defeated Galeno del Mal, Drago and Dinamico La Secta del Mesías in a AAA Latin America Championship Match. After the match, Octagon Jr. was attacked.

– La Secta Cibernética defeated La Secta del Mesías. After the match, Los Vipers attacked La Secta Cibernética.

– Psycho Circus defeated Alan Stone and Los Guapos VIP.

– Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Matt Riddle.