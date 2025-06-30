Report: Another AAA Star Reportedly Signs With WWE

WWE’s recruitment from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide appears to be gaining momentum, with a new name reportedly joining the roster.

According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Octagon Jr. has signed a deal with WWE. Sources close to the situation say the AAA standout has informed others that he is finishing up his final dates and honoring remaining commitments before officially reporting to WWE. It’s also reported that Octagon Jr. will no longer be accepting independent bookings moving forward.

The high-flying luchador has already made a strong impression with WWE fans, having appeared at the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event. He competed in the opening six-man tag team match and was involved in a post-match confrontation with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. That angle led to a title bout between the two later that night at Money in the Bank, where Mysterio successfully retained his championship.

Octagon Jr. is the latest in a growing wave of AAA talent reportedly signing with WWE, following the news of Psycho Clown being WWE-bound. Others believed to have signed since the partnership between WWE and AAA began include El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., El Hijo del Vikingo, La Parka, La Hiedra, Lady Flammer, Lady Maravilla, and Niño Hamburguesa.

According to AAA booker Konnan, WWE’s long-term goal with the collaboration is to help AAA land a U.S. television deal, significantly expanding its exposure in North America.

