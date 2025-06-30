Spoiler: Major Return Expected On WWE RAW To Kickstart Evolution 2 Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to a new report from PWInsider.com. The former WWE Women’s Champion is expected to appear on the live broadcast to kick off a new storyline that will lead into the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.

Stratus’s last WWE run took place in 2023, when she shocked fans by turning heel and entering a months-long feud with Becky Lynch. That storyline also featured Stratus aligning with Zoey Stark, and concluded with Lynch defeating her inside a steel cage at Payback in September.

While details surrounding her new program are still under wraps, sources indicate that tonight’s appearance will be designed to set up her next match, likely scheduled for the Evolution 2 event.

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is already loaded with key segments. RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis are set to make a joint announcement about the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE. In addition, Rhea Ripley will open the show, and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is scheduled to deliver a message to Bill Goldberg.

Also announced for the show is a World Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and The Judgment Day, as well as a high-stakes tag bout featuring Sami Zayn and Penta versus Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, with Paul Heyman in their corner.

Monday Night RAW airs live tonight at 8 PM EDT from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage of WWE RAW and all the latest updates on Trish Stratus and the road to Evolution 2.