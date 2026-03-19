Spoilers: AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday Results For 3/21

AEW taped this week’s special themed episodes of Collision after the live episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

The following are complete AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday spoilers for this weekend.

* Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Robbie Eagles for the AEW TNT title

* LFI (Dralistico, RUSH, and The Beast Mortos) defeated Alpha Zo, Lucas Raleigh, and Don Kubrick

* The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter) defeated The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

Join us here every Saturday for AEW Collision results.