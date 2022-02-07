Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results From 2/5/22

AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Session One:

Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash

QT Marshall defeated Pat Brink (former Calvin Raines in FCW)

Tony Nese defeated Carlie Bravo

Emi Sakura defeated Angelica Risk

2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated The Metro Brothers

MT Nakazawa defeated Joey Sweets

Frankie Kazarian defeated Luke Sampson

Jora Johl defeated Axel Rico

Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 defeated Chaos Project

Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster) defeated Fuego del Sol

Julia Hart defeated Kelsey Heather

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Gus De La Vega. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Hobbs said he wants Dante Martin. Martin then ran down and they had a pull apart brawl.

Gunn Club defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

Anthony Ogogo defeated Tony Vincita

Mercedes Martinez defeated Queen Aminata

Lee Moriarty defeated Anthony Henry

Anna Jay defeated Kaci Lennox

Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) defeated Marcus Kross and PJ Rosas

Skye Blue defeated Ruthie Lee

The Wingmen defeated four enhancement talents

Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo. Post-match, The Factory jumped Yuta before an Orange Cassidy save.

Session Two:

Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) defeated Cameron Stewart

Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) defeated Lamar Diggs

Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)

Marina Shafir defeated Danielle Kamela (the former Vanessa Borne in WWE NXT)

10 defeated Ben Bishop

Megan Bayne defeated Tiffany Nieves

Fuego del Sol defeated David Ali

Lee Johnson defeated Darian Bengston

Sonny Kiss defeated Ashton Starr

The Acclaimed defeated The Don and B-Jack

Dante Martin defeated Jack Evans (w/ Angelico and Jora Johl)

Abadon defeated Sahara Se7en

Diamante defeated Vipress

Kiera Hogan defeated Kelsey Reagan

Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) defeated Josh Woods

Shawn Dean defeated Will Austin

Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto