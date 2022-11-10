Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 11/11/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the November 11 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage are interviewed to set up Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage at Full Gear. Jungle Boy was chokeslammed into a steel chair

* Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament

* Jake Hager interrupted Renee Paquette’s interview with Claudio Castagnoli and they faced off. Hager wanted to see Castagnoli be more like his old self, more of a sports entertainer, to perhaps recruit him for The Jericho Appreciation Society?

* Bandido defeated Rush to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. John Silver ran out to prevent Rush from cheating to assist Bandido. Great match

* Nyla Rose issued an Open Challenge and defeated a local wrestler in a squash. Rose and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill brawled after the match until Rose retreated

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Lee Johnson in the main event

* Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in the World Title Eliminator Tournament match was not taped

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.