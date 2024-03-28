Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 3/29/2024

The March 29 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Dustin Rhodes def. The Butcher.

– “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo def. Rose via armbar submission.

– Mariah May def. Nikita.

– AEW International Champion Roderick Strong def. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. After the match, The Undisputed Kingdom were beating Menard down until Best Friends made their way down to the ring to make the save, but they were attacked and left laying by The Young Bucks.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.