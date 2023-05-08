Spoilers: Current Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Jacksonville (5/8/2023)

The tentative plans for tonight’s post-Backlash and post-Draft edition of WWE RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL, have been revealed.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE had numerous “missing” posters made for Becky Lynch in order to further her feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Lynch hasn’t appeared on RAW since April 10, when Stratus turned on her, but WWE has kept the story going. Lynch was said to have been suffering from a minor foot injury that had recently worsened.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin revealed that Lynch “will be available for Raw.”

We previously discussed how WWE announced the 12 Superstars who will compete in the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament, which can be found at this link. There is still no word on the two Triple Threats for RAW, but the tournament is expected to take up a significant portion of tonight’s episode.

RAW will also feature a new social media storyline with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Deville and Green are working on a rematch with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after being drafted to RAW as a tag team. As seen in the TikTok video below, Green has asked fans, staff, and roster members to sign her petition in order for management to grant the rematch request.

Deville wrote in response to Green’s video, “DO THE RIGHT THING.”

Furthermore, with the post-Draft rosters going into effect on Monday, “a new and immediate infusion” of talent is expected to take shape beginning tonight.