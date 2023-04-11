Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been a few major changes to tonight’s RAW that are unrelated to Vince McMahon. A large portion of the RAW roster traveling into Seattle today had a “absolute travel day from hell.” Since several wrestlers are not anticipated to arrive at RAW in time, this resulted in numerous creative changes to the program.

The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order

* Promo with Rey Mysterio to set up Mysterio vs. Finn Balor. Dominik Mysterio is set for the show

* Video on Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

* Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Trish, not Lita, is listed internally, which may go with this big potential spoiler

* Backstage segments

* Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Alpha Academy vs. The Usos

* Mia Yim vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

