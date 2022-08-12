Spoilers: Plans for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Top Star Expected to Return

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode appears to be newsworthy.

Karrion Kross is currently scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Raleigh, North Carolina. According to Fightful Select, Kross is expected to make a “full presentation” for SmackDown, including the hourglass entrance.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ronda Rousey is being advertised for SmackDown by the PNC Arena, however the listing is out of date because she is still referred to as the champion. According to current knowledge, Rousey will make her storyline comeback tonight to take part in the contract signing for Clash at The Castle between Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

It will be interesting to see whether Rousey is added to the match, turning it into a triple threat match after she submitted Morgan at SummerSlam. The referee decided to count the pinfall and gave Morgan the victory as a result. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked Morgan and the referee.

Tonight’s SmackDown is also planned to include a table spot at some point. Finally, the show has tentative plans for Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Street Profits, and Roman Reigns.

As PWMania.com previously reported, two former WWE stars who will be present backstage at this event may be returning to the company tonight.

The following line-up has been announced by WWE for tonight’s SmackDown:

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

– WWE Clash at The Castle contract signing for Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura

