Spoilers: ROH On HonorClub Taping Results From 1/25/2025

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results from ROH on HonorClub taping at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. on January 25. Results are courtesy of Ashley Colton and PWInsider.com:

* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance w/Cole Karter & Jacked Jameson defeated Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros.

* Lee Johnson w/EJ Nuka defeated Jon Davis (of Dark City Fight Club FIP, WWN.)

* ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara defeated Mansoor w/Mason Madden by submission. Post match both, Mason & Mansoor double team Guevara and posed over him with his ROH Tag Title.