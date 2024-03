At AEW Collision on Saturday night, matches were taped for future episodes of Ring Of Honor on HonorClub.

Featured below are results from the taping held at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada for ROH On HonorClub.

ROH On HonorClub Spoilers (Air Date: 4/4/2024)

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) def. Julian Ward & Kaz Jordan

* Lee Johnson def. Nick Comoroto

* Abadon def. Nova