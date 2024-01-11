Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 1/10/2024

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Wednesday night prior to Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. These matches are set to air on this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

* Top Flight beat The Butcher and The Blade when Dante pinned Blade following the Slam Dunk frog splash.

* Mark Briscoe defeated Serpentico via Jay Driller.

* Tony Khan came out before the show start discussing the venue being his favorite place. He asked the audience how many had been here before including during the pandemic. He brought up how there used to be even no fans at one point. He brought out someone who could be considered the loudest fan of all and the Gunn Club came out.

* Diamanté defeated Dream Girl Ellie

* Kyle Fletcher defeated Christopher Daniels to retain the ROH TV Championship following a Ganso Bomb

* El Hijo Del Vikingo defeated Action Andretti to retain the AAA Mega Championship via a roll up variation pin.