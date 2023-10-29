Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 10/28/2023

AEW held television tapings for an upcoming episode of ROH television from inside the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, which took place at this week’s Collision event. Here are complete spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

ROH Women’s Champion Athena pinned Mercedes Martinez. Post-match, Martinez and Diamante attacked her but Billie Starkz made the save.

Angelico defeated Gringo Loco, Slim J and Metallik when he pinned J.

The Gates of Agony defeated The Infantry, Iron Savages and Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon.

Action Andretti defeated Lee Johnson and Nick Comoroto.

Kiera Hogan defeated Charlette Renegade.

Dalton Castle & Gravity defeated The Workhorsemen and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter.