Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 4/5/2023

After the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY, AEW taped an episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. The following spoilers are provided by F4Wonline.com:
ROH TV
* Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers defeated Shane Taylor and The WorkHorsemen
* ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata defeated Christopher Daniels to retain the title. Dean Malenko, BJ Whitmer, and Jerry Lynn were the judges.
* Brian Cage defeated Ortiz
* Jay Lethal defeated Darius Martin thanks to outside interference from Matt Taven.
* Rush and Dralistico defeated Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean
* Daniel Garcia defeated Tracy Williams
* ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Miya Yamashita to retain the title.
* Willow Nightingale defeated Notorious Mimi
* The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) defeated Steve Somerset and Steven Azul
* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tony Nese