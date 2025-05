All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Wednesday night from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, following Collision tapings. These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

– La Catalina defeated Trish Adora.

– Atlantis Jr., Neón, and Fuego defeated Cavernario, Hechicero, and Volador Jr.