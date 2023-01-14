Stardom Triangle Derby Night 5 Results – January 14, 2023
Tag Team Match
Stars defeated Miyu Amasaki & Waka Tsukiyama (8:51)
2023 Triangle Derby Match
Unique Glare (2) defeated MaiHime With A C (2) (9:12)
2023 Triangle Derby Match
Club Venus (6) defeated Classmates (2) (10:03)
Non Title 2023 Triangle Derby Match
7 Upp (4) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champions Prominence (4) (13:21)
2023 Triangle Derby Match
Gold Ship (4) defeated Queen’s Quest (1) (11:06)
2023 Triangle Derby Match
Abarenbo GE (5) defeated Baribari Bombers (2) (13:47)
2023 Triangle Derby Match
Cosmic Angels (4) defeated Rebel & Enemy (2) (11:55)
Triangle Derby Standings After Night 5
Red Triangle
1st Place- Club Venus (6 Points) (3-1)
2nd Place- 7 Upp (4 Points) (2-0) & Cosmic Angels (4 Points) (2-2)
3rd Place- Unique Glare (2 Points) (1-1) & Baribari Bombers (2 Points) (1-2)
4th Place- Queen’s Quest (1 Point) (0-1-1)
Last Place- H&M (0 Points) (0-2)
Blue Triangle
1st Place- Abarenbo GE (5 Points) (2-0-1)
2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champions Prominence (4 Points) (2-1) & Gold Ship (4 Points) (2-0)
3rd Place- Classmates & MaiHime With A C (2 Points) (1-2) & Rebel & Enemy (2 Points) (1-1)
Last Place- Lollipop (0 Points) (0-3)