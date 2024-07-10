Stephanie Vaquer Leaving CMLL And NJPW

Stephanie Vaquer has decided to leave both CMLL and NJPW for personal reasons. Vaquer lost the NJPW Strong Women’s Title to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door.

The following statement was issued:

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CMLL AND NJPW

Thank you for supporting Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Citing personal reasons, Stephanie Vaguer has elected to depart from the CMLL and NJPW rosters effective immediately.

As a result, Vaguer will not compete in her scheduled match against Lluvia at Fantasticamania July 13 in San Jose. Furthermore, CMLL hereby announces Vaguer is stripped of both the CMLL World Women’s and World Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Both CMLL and NJPW would like to apologize to our fans worldwide for the abrupt announcement.

This Saturday at FantasticaMania USA, a new CMLL World Women’s Champion will be crowned in a three way match: CMLL World Women’s Championship: Lluvia (CMLL) vs Viva Van (NJPW) vs Willow Nightingale (AEW)

We remain committed to ensuring the highest quality wrestling for our fans at FantasticaMania USA this Saturday and at all future events.