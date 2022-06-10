Stipulation Added to KOPW 2022 Match at NJPW Dominion, Updated Card

NJPW revealed today that Shingo Takagi and Taichi will compete in a 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble at NJPW Dominion. NJPW issued the following:

“After two days of votes, the rules have been laid out for Dominion’s KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi and Taichi.

29,032 votes were cast over the 48 hour period with the results as follows:

Shingo Takagi: 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble: 16,110 votes (55.5%)

Taichi: 10 count Limited Finisher Match: 12,922 votes (44.5%)

The match will be a ten minute unlimited pinfall scramble. With a ten minute time limit, one, two, three or more counts will add to a cumulative total, and most pin counts wins!”

Here is the updated card for the event:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Jay White

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Juice Robinson (c) vs Sanada vs Will Ospreay

NEVER Openweight Championship

Tama Tonga (c) vs Karl Anderson

Interim AEW World Title Eliminator

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

KOPW 2022 – 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble

Shingo Takagi (c) vs Taichi

IWGP Tag Team Championships

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) (c) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships

House of Torture (Evil, Sho & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) vs. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.)

Toru Yano vs Doc Gallows

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) vs Bullet Club (Ace Austin, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare)