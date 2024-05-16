Swerve Strickland Discusses His History With Christian Cage, Facing Him At Double Or Nothing

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently spoke with TMZ Sports on a number of topics including his history with pro wrestling veteran Christian Cage.

Strickland said, “Our history together dates all the way back to August 2023 at Wembley Stadium, we tagged together. I was the one that got put in the coffin by Sting and Darby Allin and lost. He has not forgotten about that, he has not forgiven me for that. I thought those things could’ve just parted ways and we would’ve just been good, but he’s also fostered Nick Wayne, we all know what I’ve done to Nick Wayne, I’ve broke into his father’s wrestling school and beat him down and bloodied him. If anything, The Patriarchy, the people that follow Christian, that’s kind of created by me. All of the bad things I did in 2023 created my enemies now. That’s my ghost of my past coming back to haunt me.”

On facing Cage at Double or Nothing:

“Christian is not someone you want to take lightly, that’s a former world champion. That’s a legend in this industry. Don’t let his age fool you, the man still has a peak physique. He looks phenomenal, he’s smarter than he ever has been before. Daggers on the microphone, people believe him and he’s main-evented AEW pay-per-views before. So, that’s someone I’m learning a lot from, but it’s also someone I’ve got to be more calculated and a lot smarter then. Once again, he’s a multi-time world champion, he has a tenure.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.