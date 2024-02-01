Tama Tonga Explains His Decision To Leave NJPW

Former 4-time IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga recently spoke with Midnight Wrestle & Kingdom on a number of topics including why he decided to leave NJPW.

Tonga said, “You know, I came here for the G1 for one month and I went home and my kids grew up too fast. I missed their birthdays, I miss so many things and as I’m getting older, I don’t wanna miss my kids growing up. I love Japan, but I love my wife and my kids and I wanna be there. I wanna be a part of their life growing up.”

(H/T to PostWrestling for transcribing the above quotes)