Taya Valkyrie Reveals How She’s Able To Work For Multiple Promotions At Same Time

Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how she would enjoy a wrestling supershow, as well as how she is able to work for multiple promotions at once.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how much she would enjoy a wrestling supershow: “I think that would be amazing because it allows for dream matches that maybe people thought were impossible. So I would absolutely be open to doing something like that. I feel that’s what’s so cool about the wrestling industry right now.”

On how she is able to work for multiple promotions at once: “The fact that we are able to play in all the sandboxes, and we are able to have all these dream matches. The way that I’m able to be on MLW, on Impact, and NWA, and be in all these places at once. That wasn’t the case even three years ago. You couldn’t do that. It’s really different now, so it’s very cool. If there was a show like that, 100% count me in.”

