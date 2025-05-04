Tegan Nox Slams WWE Following Latest Talent Cuts

Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox, now wrestling under her previous ring name Nixon Newell, has publicly slammed WWE following Friday’s wave of talent cuts that saw several high-profile stars released from the company.

The May 2nd round of WWE releases included former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and multiple NXT talents including Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, Gallus, and others. Most main roster stars are believed to be under 90-day non-compete clauses, while NXT talent are expected to have 30-day non-competes, during which they’ll continue receiving pay.

In response, Newell took to social media with sharp words for her former employer. On Twitter/X, she posted:

“Imagine releasing talent like that!… place is f***ing insane!”

She echoed the same frustration on Instagram, writing:

“Imagine releasing talent like that! That place is fed.”

Imagine releasing talent like that!…place is fucking insane! — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) May 3, 2025

Newell was released by WWE in November 2021, just months after being called up from NXT and drafted to Monday Night Raw. Her stint on the main roster was short-lived and marred by limited television time before her unexpected departure. Since then, she has returned to the independent wrestling scene under her original name.

The latest round of WWE roster cuts, which follows staff layoffs on May 1st affecting digital and creative personnel, has drawn criticism from fans and wrestlers alike. Newell’s remarks reflect a growing sentiment that WWE’s roster management under TKO Group Holdings has become increasingly erratic and out-of-touch, especially as many of the released stars were featured on TV in recent months.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on post-WWE reactions, non-compete expirations, and free agent signings.