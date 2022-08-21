Tenille Dashwood and Madcap Moss Fuel Rumors About Her WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tenille Dashwood is now a free agent and is currently available to sign with WWE, AEW, or any other significant wrestling company.

Dashwood acknowledged that she is a free agent via Twitter. She recently let her Impact Wrestling contract expire, so she could technically appear anywhere in the upcoming days or weeks.

Dashwood’s tweet simply includes a screenshot of the definition of “free agent,” as well as the “Eyes” emoji. Her boyfriend and current WWE star Madcap Moss responded to her tweet with three “Eyes” emojis.

👀👀👀 — Madcap Moss (@MadcapMoss) August 21, 2022

Again, we are unsure if she will sign with WWE, but a contract with WWE or AEW would only be logical. Given that both companies are seeking to expand their in-ring rosters, it would seem that the door would be open. The door to WWE was probably closed until Vince McMahon resigned, but a lot has changed recently.

Dashwood previously held the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Her matches with Paige are widely credited with being a strong catalyst for the WWE “Women’s Revolution,” which resulted in women getting more constructive match time.

Dashwood revealed earlier this month that she is dating Madcap Moss.