Tenille Dashwood and Madcap Moss Fuel Rumors About Her WWE Return

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tenille Dashwood is now a free agent and is currently available to sign with WWE, AEW, or any other significant wrestling company.

Dashwood acknowledged that she is a free agent via Twitter. She recently let her Impact Wrestling contract expire, so she could technically appear anywhere in the upcoming days or weeks.

Dashwood’s tweet simply includes a screenshot of the definition of “free agent,” as well as the “Eyes” emoji. Her boyfriend and current WWE star Madcap Moss responded to her tweet with three “Eyes” emojis.

Again, we are unsure if she will sign with WWE, but a contract with WWE or AEW would only be logical. Given that both companies are seeking to expand their in-ring rosters, it would seem that the door would be open. The door to WWE was probably closed until Vince McMahon resigned, but a lot has changed recently.

Dashwood previously held the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Her matches with Paige are widely credited with being a strong catalyst for the WWE “Women’s Revolution,” which resulted in women getting more constructive match time.

Dashwood revealed earlier this month that she is dating Madcap Moss.

