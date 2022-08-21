WWE Return Rumors Start After Tenille Dashwood Leaves Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling quietly removed Tenille Dashwood from their roster page, as PWMania.com previously reported. Her bio has been removed, and she is not listed in any upcoming show advertisements.

Impact and Dashwood have remained silent on the subject, but PWInsider has confirmed that she has left the company. Her last match with the Impact took place last month against Masha Slamovich, and after that, her contract was up.

Dashwood stated that she only wanted to go to Impact when she re-signed with the promotion a few years ago.

Numerous rumours about a potential return to WWE have been started by her departure from Impact. Although Dashwood has many friends there, it seemed unlikely under Vince McMahon that she would be asked to come back, but now that Triple H is in charge, those chances have increased.

Due to her experience and the fact that the roster could always use another capable in-ring worker, 33-year-old Dashwood would be more than welcome. If she rejoins the SmackDown roster, Madcap Moss, her boyfriend, would be her coworker.

Tenille Dashwood and Madcap Moss Fuel Rumors About Her WWE Return