The Big Show Interested In Doing A Firefly Funhouse Match

During a recent interview with Metro, The Big Show commented on the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 this year, whether he’d want to be involved in one, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On this year’s Firefly Fun House match: “For that to come full circle and tell that story, and take the fans on this incredible journey of what might have been, of what could be, and John Cena to basically go through hell and live his worst nightmare – it showed his talent and dedication. It was great for Bray. I think it opened a door to be more entertaining in so many different ways.”

On wanting to do one himself: “I know I would sign up for the same kind of program if I was working with Bray Wyatt. I would definitely sign up to have my mind picked apart. I think it would be very entertaining to go through that and do that tortured perspective of trying to convey the hurt, pain, and frustration.”