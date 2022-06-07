The Bloodline’s New Challengers, Riddle on SmackDown, Paul Heyman Reacts

Monday night’s WWE RAW teased the possibility of new challenges for The Bloodline. Riddle challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while The Street Profits defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos via count out in a Championship Contenders match.

After RAW, Sarah Schreiber spoke with Riddle, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. The trio has revealed their intention to go for The Bloodline. Riddle stated that he will be present at Friday’s SmackDown to follow up on his challenge to Reigns.

“Honestly, I think The Tribal Chief’s gonna dodge me,” Riddle said. “I don’t think he’s gonna want this match-up, but it doesn’t matter because this Friday I’m gonna show up to SmackDown and eventually I’m gonna find The Tribal Chief and I’m gonna get my match, I’m gonna get my revenge for my bro Randy Orton, and I’m gonna do what stallions do and take that championship away.”

Schreiber asked The Profits whether they were any closer to challenging The Usos for their titles.

“One step? We’re already there, we already got the V. We already got the victory,” Ford said.

Paul Heyman reacted to the video of Riddle and The Profits and said, “Those who rebel against the #TribalChief on the Island of Relevancy run the risk at their own peril of @WWERomanReigns dealing with them personally!!!”

Those who rebel against the #TribalChief on the Island of Relevancy run the risk at their own peril of @WWERomanReigns dealing with them personally!!! https://t.co/SIz5iU0yRH — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 7, 2022

Drew McIntyre called out Reigns for a title match at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 from Cardiff, Wales on last week’s SmackDown. WWE had Riddle vs. Reigns planned for Money In the Bank, Randy Orton vs. Reigns planned for SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville, and McIntyre vs. Reigns planned for Clash at The Castle for more than a month.

Reigns is currently working a new, lighter schedule that allows him to miss some TV tapings and non-televised shows. As of this writing, he is still advertised to be at this Friday’s SmackDown from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, so it appears that a Reigns – Riddle confrontation will take place.

