New Challengers for The Bloodline Revealed?

On Monday night’s WWE RAW, new challengers for The Bloodline were teased.

Riddle vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is believed to be the main event of WWE Money In the Bank on July 3. Riddle joined The Miz and Maryse on MizTV on this week’s RAW. Miz said Randy Orton’s career is over, and Riddle will be beaten up by The Bloodline every week.

Riddle then responded to Miz, saying he’s had enough of battling off Reigns’ minions every week and now wants to face The Tribal Chief himself. Since Reigns thinks it’s okay to take his brother Randy out, Riddle says he’ll take something from him: the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. WWE tweeted that Riddle issued a challenge to Reigns.

RAW also featured a Championship Contender’s match between Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Street Profits. Despite the fact that The Profits won by count-out, they are now one step closer to a title match with The Usos. WWE has not confirmed a date for the championship match as of this writing.

Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura appear to be done with the Usos. Riddle and Nakamura won a Championship Contender’s match through DQ on RAW on May 29, then The Usos retained their title over Riddle and Nakamura on SmackDown on Friday, due to an assist from Sami Zayn.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre called out Reigns for a title match at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. Riddle vs. Reigns is rumored to take place at Money In the Bank, Orton vs. Reigns is rumored to take place at SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville, and McIntyre vs. Reigns is rumored to take place at Clash at the Castle.

Reigns is on a new, lighter schedule right now, which means he’ll miss some TV tapings and non-televised events. He is scheduled to appear at this Friday’s SmackDown from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as of this writing. Riddle isn’t currently listed for the show, but it’ll be interesting to see if he makes an appearance after calling Reigns out on RAW.

