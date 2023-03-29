The Hardcore War Returning At Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV, Updated Line-Up

The Hardcore War is making a comeback at Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will lead their respective teams into battle in The Hardcore War at Rebellion. They will both begin recruiting for their teams on this week’s Impact, but you can get a good idea of who will be on those teams by reading the spoilers from last Saturday’s post-Sacrifice tapings.

There are no disqualifications or count outs in the Hardcore War, and anything goes.

Two five-man teams competed in the most recent Hardcore War. Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Willie Mack, and Rich Swann defeated Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Deaner, Joe Doering, and Eric Young in the Hard To Kill 2022 match.

The 2023 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view event is set to take place on Sunday, April 16th from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The updated card is as follows:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Deonna Purrazzo or Gisele Shaw or Masha Slamovich or Miyu Yamashita vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

If James is not cleared to compete, this will be a singles match for the vacant title.

Hardcore War

Bully Ray and partners vs. Tommy Dreamer and partners