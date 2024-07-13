The Miz Addresses His Relationship With CM Punk

CM Punk has previously publicly criticized The Miz, including when he wrote “go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia you f*cking dork” on Twitter/X. Punk later deleted the tweet.

During an appearance on the Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez podcast, Miz was asked about rumors that Punk apologized to him backstage before the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE.

Miz said, “Yeah, it was in Chicago, and I was just walking down the stairs, and he was standing there. We just locked eyes. Remember, he left a long time ago and has never been back, right, and it always felt like it was a ‘never going to happen’ type of thing. To see him backstage, I was like, ‘What?’ So we ended up having a really good conversation, and it was one of those moments where [it was] guys talking, and we kind of just buried the hatchet, I guess you could say.”



