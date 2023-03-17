The New Day Possibly Reuniting At WWE WrestleMania 39

The New Day could reunite at WrestleMania 39.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, Big E may make his WWE TV return at WrestleMania 39.

The plan is for Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods to appear together, but it’s unclear whether this will be for a segment or a match featuring one of the members of the group.

Kingston is having surgery today, which may rule out the idea, but Big E’s health is also a factor. It was said that if Big E cannot return to the ring soon, WWE may scrap the plan.

This past weekend marked one year since Big E broke his neck on SmackDown. The New Day could reunite at WrestleMania 39. He was scheduled to undergo tests around the one-year mark, if he hasn't already, and there's no word on whether he'll be able to return following the one-year evaluation from doctors.

