The NJPW World TV Title Tournament Final Is Set

The NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament is down to two competitors. Ren Narita will be facing Zack Sabre Jr at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the finals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title tournament.

At the November 5th Battle Autumn show, Ren Narita defeated SANADA and Zack Sabre Jr was able to get past EVIL in semi final matches enabling both men to advance to the final match of the tournament.

NJPW Announced the WORLD TV Title Tournament back on October 10 with a field of 16 entrants.

To get to the finals Ren Narita scored wins over Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and SANADA. Zack Sabre Jr’s road to the finals included victories over Alex Zayne, David Finlay and EVIL.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled for January 3, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome.