The Undertaker On Attending WWE Events: “It’s Hard For Me To Watch Because I Still Want To Be Out There”

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he still struggles with his retirement.

Undertaker said, “For me, it was extremely tough. I still struggle with it. This will light up the internet. I just got back from Australia. I was having a moment. I looked over at Michelle [Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool] and we’re trying to get on the same page since I’ve been gone. I was like, ‘I’m thinking about maybe coming back.’ She looked at me for like 15 seconds. ‘Are you freaking kidding me? You would risk all the stuff you’ve had fixed already, now that you’ve been retired, you would risk that?’ I was just in a mood. ‘Yeah, I would.’ 30 seconds after that she was like, ‘Well, when are you going to start training?’ I was like, ‘Damn, you really want to collect that insurance policy, don’t you?’ [Laughs].”

“I think I’m over it now, but sometimes I get the itch. It’s weird. I was at the Rumble, obviously I went to Australia, I was at Elimination Chamber. I have to leave. I might hang for one match or two, but then I have to go. It’s hard for me to watch because I still want to be out there so much. Most of the time, I’m good, I love doing the 1deadMAN show, it’s a lot of fun, but nothing will ever replace getting in the ring and doing that. Things are different too. ‘I would do that so much differently than how they’re doing it,’ then I get caught up in that. I’m like, ‘You’re going to sound like that crusty old timer,’ because I’m all about storytelling.”

On if his desire to return to WWE is bigger around WrestleMania:

“Well, yeah, WrestleMania was such a special part of my career. It’s been really difficult sitting up in the suite watching WrestleMania and thinking, ‘I should be getting ready right now.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)