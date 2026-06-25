Thekla Says Mercedes Mone ‘Never Did The Grind’ In Japan

AEW Women’s World Champion and leader of the Triangle of Madness, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, spoke with TMZ’s Inside the Ring about various topics.

One of the discussions included the comparisons between her and Mercedes Moné, as Moné also had a stint in the Japanese wrestling scene after leaving WWE. Thekla discussed whether she sees a similar path for herself as Moné.

Thekla said, “No. No. She’s done a couple of like stunts over there, a couple of gigs. That’s about it. Like she never had to go — like she didn’t she never did the grind like that. I was over there for five years. I had years where I had 120 matches per year, you know. I was like, I mean, no. You know what, fair enough. I mean, when it comes to like work horsing, Mercedes is definitely doing the thing. Honestly, I do have to give her that. But not like –Japan’s just different, man. Like they will, they will beat the hell out of you in front of 20 people. And I’ve done that, you know, and it’s like sometimes you think, damn, I should have gotten into MMA. Maybe that would have maybe that would have paid better, you know. I don’t know. But no, no, no. Me and her, no, it’s not the same thing, man. Like the the ups and downs of living in a foreign country for five years, you know, you lose yourself, you find yourself, you get humbled. It’s like, I’m sure she did go through her own stuff, but we’re not the same.”

On Yota Tsuji’s recent comments and being proud to represent AEW as champion:

“That is a very interesting point, actually. I’ve been seeing the comments that Tsuji has been making, and I honestly kind of respect him for that because he’s just straight up like, ‘No, we got our own thing here in Japan,’ and he would rather have it all, like you know, apart from each other. I have never been this proud to represent a company, I have to say. So I’m especially, this is the most precious bling I’ve ever been holding as a champion, and especially with how STARDOM and me have you know, we’re not on on like good terms per se. And I’ve never been that proud to represent STARDOM anywhere. You know, as I said, it’s interesting to see how it’s all going to play out, honestly, because AEW, and New Japan, and STARDOM, and CMLL, I feel like we’re all in one group, one kind of family. But there’s also with comments like Tsuji’s making, it’s interesting to see where we’re going to go. Are we going to be a happy family, or is everybody going to go their own ways, you know? And I think the Forbidden Door is there to be kicked down and burn. But also, you know, there’s something to New Japan trying to get back on their feet just all by themselves. That’s what I think.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)